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    Cup foam lance, 1200 l/h - | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher foam nozzle with black adjustable spray head, isolated on a white background.

    Cup foam lance, 1200 l/h -

    Part number: 6.394-668.0

    Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.