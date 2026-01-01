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    Cup foam lance Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a yellow tip, grey handle, and white container, designed for professional cleaning.

    Cup foam lance Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h

    Part number: 4.112-065.0

    Specially designed for use with aggressive cleaning agents: High-quality cup foam lance Advanced 3 with spray angle adjustment and Ecobrass for high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher.
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