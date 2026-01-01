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    Cup foam lance Advanced | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a black handle attached to a translucent white bottle, isolated on a white background.

    Cup foam lance Advanced

    Part number: 6.394-968.0

    Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.
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