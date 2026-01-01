Dirt blaster, large, 100 | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.114-048.0The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.
Max. Pressure (bar)
300
Pressure (bar)
max. 300
Temperature (°C)
max. 85
Nozzle size ( )
100
Size
large
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com