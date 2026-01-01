Dirt blaster pipe cleaning D21/040 | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.765-001.0The forward-tilted rotating pencil jet removes the most stubborn dirt. The three backwards-tilted jets ensure the necessary forward movement, as well as convenient handling.
Diameter (mm)
21
Nozzle size ( )
40
Screw thread
R 1/8"
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com