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    Dirt blaster pipe cleaning D21/060 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with brass and stainless steel finish, engraved with "Kärcher-30MA."

    Dirt blaster pipe cleaning D21/060

    Part number: 4.765-002.0

    The forward-tilted rotating pencil jet removes the most stubborn dirt. The three backwards-tilted jets ensure the necessary forward movement, as well as convenient handling.
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