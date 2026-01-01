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    Dirt blaster pipe cleaning D30/090 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with brass and steel finish, featuring engraved markings.

    Dirt blaster pipe cleaning D30/090

    Part number: 4.765-010.0

    The forward-tilted rotating pencil jet removes the most stubborn dirt. The three backwards-tilted jets ensure the necessary forward movement, as well as convenient handling.
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