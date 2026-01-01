Dirt blaster, small, 035 | Kärcher

With the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 035), internal power losses have been minimised and the spray quality significantly improved. It features a rotating point jet for 10 times the cleaning power. Compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance. With ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extremely long working time. The dirt blaster allows a working pressure of max. 180 bar/18 MPa and is suitable for water temperatures up to 60°C.

Up to 50 % higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor Enormous time saving. Minimised power losses and improved spray quality Improved cleaning power for removing stubborn dirt. The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream High cleaning power as well as high area performance. Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring Maximum service life. Powerful cleaning performance Quickly removes stubborn dirt.