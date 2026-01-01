Dirt blaster, small, 045 | Kärcher

A powerhouse in a small nozzle: the performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045) achieves 10 times the cleaning performance in comparison to conventional nozzles – thanks to the rotating point jet. And compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance. With max. 180 bar/18 MPa and 60°C water temperature, it removes even the most stubborn dirt. With ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extra long working time.

Up to 50 % higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor Enormous time saving. Minimised power losses and improved spray quality Improved cleaning power for removing stubborn dirt. The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream High cleaning power as well as high area performance. Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring Maximum service life. Powerful cleaning performance Quickly removes stubborn dirt.