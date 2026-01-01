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    Dirt blaster, small, 045 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with textured grip and branding.

    Dirt blaster, small, 045

    Part number: 4.114-021.0

    Up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor: with the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045), power losses have been minimised and the spray quality maximised.
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