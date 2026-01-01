Dirt blaster, small, 045 | Kärcher

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2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.114-021.0Up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor: with the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045), power losses have been minimised and the spray quality maximised.
Max. Pressure (bar)
180
Pressure (bar)
max. 180
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Nozzle size ( )
45
Size
small
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information