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    Disc brush black complete D41, hard, black, 406 mm | Kärcher

    Black circular brush attachment with dense bristles, designed for cleaning equipment.

    Disc brush black complete D41, hard, black, 406 mm

    Part number: 4.905-032.0

    Black, very abrasive disc brush for the deep cleaning of hard-wearing floor coverings with very sticky dirt.
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