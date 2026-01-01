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    Door Stop with Handle 80 cm | Kärcher

    Gardena cleaning tool with a long handle and triangular head, featuring grey and turquoise colours.

    Door Stop with Handle 80 cm

    Part number: 6.999-206.0

    Universal door stop with traceless rubber profile and handle with 23 mm diameter. Patented system for simple, quick and ergonomic installation and removal.
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