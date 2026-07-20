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    Dusty MultiLink | Kärcher

    Grey and teal microfibre cleaning brush with a grey handle, isolated on a white background.

    Dusty MultiLink

    Part number: 9.212-035.0

    Acrylic u-opening duster, inclining up to 240° and MultiLink system handle with removable cap.
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