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    Elbow electrically conducting packaged N | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner handle with yellow buttons, featuring a textured grip and a curved design.

    Elbow electrically conducting packaged N

    Part number: 2.889-148.0

    Antistatic, ergonomic bends with air-flow regulator in size DN 35 for dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
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