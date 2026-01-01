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    Elbow packaged NW35 2K | Kärcher

    Curved grey and black Kärcher vacuum cleaner hose attachment with textured grip.

    Elbow packaged NW35 2K

    Part number: 2.889-170.0

    Ergonomic DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
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