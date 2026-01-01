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    Electrically conductive suction hose | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher suction hose with ribbed texture and connectors on both ends, isolated on white background.

    Electrically conductive suction hose

    Part number: 2.889-136.0

    The electrically conductive suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
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