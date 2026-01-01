☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Flexible Web Duster Kit 97-184 cm | Kärcher

    d0

    Flexible Web Duster Kit 97-184 cm

    Part number: 5.999-027.0

    Brush with curved dust bristles for effective removal of spiders' webs or for removing dust on pipes, etc.
    Make an enquiry