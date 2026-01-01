Floor tool packaged NW35 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.889-129.0For cleaning textile and hard surfaces: basalt grey plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Features a practical parking hook.
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
280
Colour
grey
Weight (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
278 x 260 x 68
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com