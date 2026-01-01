☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Floor tool packaged NW35 | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with a yellow lever, featuring a black and grey design on a white background.

    Floor tool packaged NW35

    Part number: 2.889-129.0

    For cleaning textile and hard surfaces: basalt grey plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Features a practical parking hook.
    Make an enquiry