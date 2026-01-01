FloorPro Allround Deep Cleaner RM 754 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-811.0Highly efficient coating removal agent for easy removal of wax and polymer coatings on water-resistant and alkali-sensitive floors. No time-consuming rinsing required.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
10.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.2
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas