FloorPro Allround Deep Cleaner RM 754 | Kärcher

Our solvent-based FloorPro Allround Deep Cleaner RM 754 is the ideal cleaning solution for removing polymer and wax coatings from alkali-sensitive floors, such as linoleum floors, and is also suitable for removing coatings from alkali-resistant surfaces, such as PVC floors. FloorPro RM 754 can also be used on ESD floors and is intended for mechanical application with single disc machines and scrubber dryers. Thanks to its particularly low-foaming formulation, it enables very efficient utilisation of the tank volume and thus extended cleaning applications. pH-neutral when applied, the coating removal agent impresses with excellent material compatibility and is also suitable for use in oil separators.