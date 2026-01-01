FloorPro Care Dispersion RM 784 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-817.0Polymer dispersion for initial, intermediate and maintenance care of resilient floor coverings. Forms an anti-slip, dirt-repellent, abrasion-resistant and semi-matt protective film.
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
2
pH value
8
Weight (kg)
5.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
192 x 145 x 248
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Safety data sheet
Application areas