Shop Spring Deals!

    Red Kärcher FloorPro RM 751 deep cleaner container with label detailing product specifications.

    FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751

    Part number: 6.295-129.0

    Acidic deep cleaner for manual and mechanical sanitary and building cleaning. Effectively removes limescale, calcareous deposits, rust, milkstone, urine scale and cement film.
    Make an enquiry