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    FloorPro Escalator Cleaner, neutral RM 758 | Kärcher

    Kärcher FloorPro RM 758 escalator cleaner in a green plastic container with label showing product details.

    FloorPro Escalator Cleaner, neutral RM 758

    Part number: 6.295-408.0

    Intensive cleaner for hard surfaces, for removing grease, oil and mineral contamination from escalators and moving walkways. Includes corrosion protection for the machine and escalator materials.
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