    Orange Kärcher RM 753 cleaning solution container with label detailing product information.

    FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753

    Part number: 6.295-082.0

    The specialist for fine stoneware tiles. The surfactant-free cleaner reliably removes grease, oil and mineral contamination without impairing the anti-slip properties of the tiles.
