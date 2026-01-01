☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 bottle with green cap, featuring a label with product details and an indoor hallway image.

    FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756

    Part number: 6.295-915.0

    Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.
    Make an enquiry