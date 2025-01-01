Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher RM 782 floor cleaner container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    FloorPro Protect Dispersion Extra RM 782

    Part number: 6.295-816.0

    Extra robust, high-gloss polymer coating with excellent coverage, adhesion, non-slip properties and abrasion resistance as well as increased resistance to alcohol and disinfectants.
    Make an enquiry