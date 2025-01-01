Shop our Best Deals

    Blue Kärcher FloorPro RM 755 ES shine cleaner container with label showing product details and usage instructions.

    FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755

    Part number: 6.295-174.0

    Citrus-fresh low-foam floor shine cleaner for all hard floors. RM 755 dries completely streak-free. Ideal for high-gloss stone floors.
    Make an enquiry