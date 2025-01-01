FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-409.0Citrus-fresh low-foam floor shine cleaner for all hard floors. RM 755 dries completely streak-free. Ideal for high-gloss stone floors.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
11.4
Weight (kg)
20.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
21.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 230 x 430
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
