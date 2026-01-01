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    FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776 | Kärcher

    Blue industrial barrel with a label indicating Kärcher RM 776 cleaning solution.

    FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776

    Part number: 6.295-572.0

    Special cleaner for removing rubber abrasion marks and marks caused by forklift trucks. Even adhesive tape residues and heavy oil and soot contamination are effectively removed.
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