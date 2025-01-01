Suitable for all water-resistant hard and resilient flooring and impresses with its gentle and caring soap-based formulation: FloorPro Wipe Care RM 746 from Kärcher. The neutral everyday cleaner can be used both manually and with a machine and is particularly low-foaming – for efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers. As it does not use solvents, it is also suitable for cleaning and treating delicate rubber or PVC floors. Grease, oil and mineral contamination are effectively removed, leaving behind a non-slip and dirt-repellent care film and a fresh, pleasant fragrance. If necessary, the care film can be effortlessly polished to a radiant high gloss using a single-disc machine.