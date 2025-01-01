Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher RM 746 floor cleaner in a green 5-litre container with a label showing product details and a hallway image.

    FloorPro Wipe Care RM 746

    Part number: 6.295-156.0

    Neutral, solvent-free, soap-based wipe care. Creates a non-slip, dirt-repellent care film that is very easy to polish to a radiant high gloss.
