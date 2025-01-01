FloorPro Wipe Care RM 746

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-156.0Neutral, solvent-free, soap-based wipe care. Creates a non-slip, dirt-repellent care film that is very easy to polish to a radiant high gloss.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
9.2
Weight (kg)
10.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
230 x 188 x 307
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
