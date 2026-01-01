Flue gas adapter | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.656-080.0Flue gas adapter with draught damper for flue pipe connection (adapter for HDS burners for connection to a stack system).
Diameter (mm)
200
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com