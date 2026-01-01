FM ExpertPro 100/ P | Kärcher

The enclosed design and extended base plate make the large FM ExpertPro 100/ P cleaning trolley ideal for cleaning hygiene-sensitive areas and for using the preconditioning method. The integrated disposal module can accommodate bin liners of different sizes and is opened by foot pedal. Additional equipment can be stored in the four 6-litre buckets and kept separate depending on the area of use. For even more storage space, the trolley also has two additional drawers offering 16 and 32 litres capacity respectively. They can be positioned as required and are suitable for convenient carrying of cleaning utensils, and machines such as the EB 30/1 Bp Li-Ion can easily be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate using the FlexoLink connections supplied. FlexoLink XL can be used to attach a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Doors and side panels can be personalised with stickers. Two brakes secure the trolley in place, even on sloping ground. The ergonomically shaped FlexoGrip reduces the strain on arms and shoulders when pushing. Push-to-open doors can be individually adjusted for right-handed or left-handed users.