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    FM ExpertPro 100/ P | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with black panels, two handles, and wheels, featuring side compartments for storage.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2021
    Green Good Design Award 2021

    FM ExpertPro 100/ P

    Part number: 1.321-009.0

    • Preconditioning with 2 × 12-litre buckets
    • Large version
    • 2 × FlexoLink S, 1 × FlexoLink XL
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