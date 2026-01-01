Foam nozzle kit | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.112-013.0Foaming agent kit. The foam nozzle is ideal for use in sanitary areas and the food industry and wherever long application times are necessary.
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com