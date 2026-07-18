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    FR Classic surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with a round black brush and brass connector, featuring a handle on top.

    FR Classic surface cleaner

    Part number: 2.111-016.0

    The ideal entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for cleaning surfaces indoors and outdoors. With splash guard and up to 150 bar working pressure.