FR Classic surface cleaner | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.111-016.0The ideal entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for cleaning surfaces indoors and outdoors. With splash guard and up to 150 bar working pressure.
Diameter (mm)
300
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight (kg)
1.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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