☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Glass Scraper 5 x 9.5 cm | Kärcher

    Metal scraper with a retractable blade, featuring a silver body and a brass-coloured blade, lying on a white surface.

    Glass Scraper 5 x 9.5 cm

    Part number: 6.999-156.0

    Glass scraper made of metal from Kärcher. For cleaning all glass surfaces. The scraper comes without a blade, replacement blades are available.
    Make an enquiry