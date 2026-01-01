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    High pressure cleaner HD 10/21-4St | Kärcher

    Kärcher stationary high-pressure cleaner with grey casing and yellow control dials on the front panel.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 10/21-4St

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.524-963.0

    • 4-pole water-cooled motor and robust crankshaft pump with ceramic piston
    • Easy installation, operation and maintenance of the machine
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