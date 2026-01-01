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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a grey frame, black wheels, and a yellow handle, featuring a visible pump and motor.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus

    Part number: 1.353-906.0

    • Automatic soft start and high-end trigger gun
    • Puncture proof wheels for maximum mobility
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