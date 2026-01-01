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    High pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4St H | Kärcher

    Kärcher stainless steel hot water generator with yellow control dials and vents on the side.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 8/18-4St H

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.524-966.0

    • Hard-wearing stainless steel housing and frame
    • Easy installation, operation and maintenance of the machine
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