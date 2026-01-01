High pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4St H | Kärcher

Robust, powerful and easy to handle – this stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner for up to 85 °C in the water inlet with advance pressure pump is ideal for continuous use in the food industry. It impresses with a flow volume of 800 l/h and a pressure of 180 bar. The high-pressure cleaner features a water storage tank with limescale protection and dry-run protection, including an empty indicator for the limescale protection. There is also a detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator. It impresses with its durability thanks to its robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and hard-wearing stainless steel frame and housing. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor ensures a long service life, while the electronic monitoring ensures safe operation. Operation is hassle-free thanks to the large rotary switch, and installation and maintenance are also straightforward and user-friendly. The machine is supplied without accessories, which can be selected at any point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and various remote controls.

High-quality equipment Storage tank with valve, limescale protection and dry-running protection. Very robust stainless steel frame and cover. The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control. Durable and sturdy Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. 4-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. Easy to use Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times. Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction. LEDs indicate readiness for use, water shortage and service interval. Robust design also allows for heavy-duty applications Suitable for daily use. Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine. Longer working times, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use. Detergent inlet with valve and empty indicator For accurate and variable cleaning agent dosing. Detergent dosing unit on the suction side. Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage. Switch off in the event of water shortage, LEDs: standby, service, error. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Large integrated water filter Large water fine filter for protecting the pump. Easy to use, easy to clean. Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components. Easy installation and maintenance Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance. Quick and easy installation saves assembly costs. Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians. Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option. Automatic pressure relief is available as an option. Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator. Is ready for use quickly at any time The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility. Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. The pump starts when the gun is operated. This enables easy working from any extraction point.