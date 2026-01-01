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    HD Trailer HD 9/23 De Tr1 | Kärcher

    Kärcher trailer-mounted high-pressure cleaner with grey casing and visible green fuel tank.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    HD Trailer

    HD 9/23 De Tr1

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.524-954.202

    • Application-based configuration
    • Servo Control: variable water and pressure volume regulation direct from the trigger gun.
    • Independent high-pressure cleaning irrespective of external power sources
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