The real trump card of the HDS 13/35 is its mobility. The hot water pressure washer generates pressures of 350 bar, works entirely independently of any power source and is therefore completely flexible in terms of its application – for example on construction sites, in industry and in the municipal sector. The freely configurable cleaning machine is an absolute all-rounder thanks to its reliability, efficiency, ease of servicing and operating comfort.

Maximum efficiency Highly efficient burner technology. Heat recovery through use of waste heat from the engine. Environmentally-friendly operation and low operating costs thanks to Kärcher's eco!efficiency mode. Easy operation The machine is easy to operate using a central selector switch. Two optional hose reels in operating area allow easy set-up and dismantling. Safe and ample storage for protective gear, accessories and cleaning agents. Self-sufficient application Large 500 l water tank for up to 30-minute cleaning applications with full water performance. 100-litre diesel tank: ideal for long periods of use. Powerful Yanmar diesel engines allow the machine to be used independently of any power source. High flexibility Thanks to its configurability, each trailer can be custom-made according to customer requests. Skid and Cab versions make different uses possible: mobile or stationary. Service-friendly A large hood enables service staff to access the internal components more easily. Sophisticated service software for rapid fault diagnosis during servicing. Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime. Reliability Includes: Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification. Numerous safety functions protect the HDS trailer against damage in the case of an error. Integrated frost protection mode to protect all components in cold exterior temperatures.