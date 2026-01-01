High pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic | Kärcher

Thanks to its enormous flow rate of 1800 litres per hour, the HDS 18/18-4 S Classic mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner boasts maximum efficiency when removing the most stubborn soiling. The robust crankshaft pump, which is protected by a water fine filter, also enables a working pressure of up to 180 bar and the parallel use of two spray lances. The EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with a servo controller for adjusting the water volume and pressure straight from the trigger gun ensures fatigue-free working. Puncture-proof wheels, two castors and a crane hook also contribute to user-friendly handling and allow the machine to be transported easily. The HDS 18/18-4 S Classic also has an air-cooled, four-pole, low-speed electric motor with soft start-up, flame monitoring for stationary operation, system maintenance dosing in the float box to protect against lime deposits and Kärcher's eco!efficiency mode for economical operation. On top of this, a sturdy tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine from damage. A ten-metre high-pressure hose is included in the scope of supply.

Robust and reliable for tough applications Robust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance. Efficient burner engineering High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection. Reliability Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump. Powerful, 4-pole slow-running electric motor. Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine. Outstanding mobility Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces. With crane hook for simple transport. Robust metal castors and large wheels make the machine completely suitable for use on construction sites. Float box with system maintenance dosing Water softening system prevents limescale deposits on the heating coil and therefore prolongs the lifetime. Prepared for stationary operation With integrated flame monitoring for stationary operation as standard.