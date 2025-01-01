The HDS 8/20 D hot water high-pressure cleaner has a powerful diesel engine with electro start, a robust and durable crankshaft pump and, last but not least, very efficient burner technology. These provide excellent cleaning results even in more difficult conditions, such as areas where there is no power supply. Ideal for applications in the construction sector, with the municipal authorities or for building service contractors, the machine provides an hourly water volume of 800 litres and 200 bar of working pressure when removing stubborn dirt. An integrated 30-litre fuel tank allows the pressure cleaner to be used for long periods of time. Tried-and-tested safety technology, comprising a thermo and safety valve, water filter, exhaust temperature monitoring and Soft Damping System (SDS), reliably protects all important components, while a robust tubular steel frame protects the machine against external damage. Puncture-proof tyres, a steering roller/castor with a parking brake, ergonomic push handles and a user-friendly single-button selector switch are also included in the standard equipment.

Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine Allows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. With convenient electro start. Outstanding mobility Large, puncture-proof tyres and steering roller/castor with parking brake. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame. Robust design for the toughest jobs Sturdy tubular steel frame protects the machine against external effects. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Suitable for crane loading in rental business and construction sector. Accessories concept Storage options for all accessory parts directly on the machine. Effortless EASY!Force high-pressure gun. Ergonomic grip and hose storage.