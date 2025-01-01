The HDS 9/50 generates 500 bar pressure, offers a high degree of mobility and is part of the machine class of trailer-based hot water pressure washers. Thanks to its powerful diesel engine, the machine works entirely independently of power sources in any conceivable place.

Maximum efficiency Highly efficient burner technology. Heat recovery through use of waste heat from the engine. Environmentally-friendly operation and low operating costs thanks to Kärcher's eco!efficiency mode. Easy operation The machine is easy to operate using a central selector switch. Easy to set up and dismantle thanks to two optional hose reels in the control area. Safe storage thanks to the ample storage options for protective gear, accessories and cleaning agents. Self-sufficient application Large 500 l water tank for up to 30-minute cleaning applications with full water performance. With 100 l diesel tank – ideal for long work assignments. Powerful Yanmar diesel engines allow the machine to be used independently of any power source. High flexibility Thanks to its configurability, each trailer can be custom-made according to customer requests. Available as Skid or Cab variant for mobile application as a trailer or as a stationary solution. Service-friendly A large hood enables service staff to access the internal components more easily. Sophisticated service software for rapid fault diagnosis during servicing. Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime. Reliability Includes: Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification. Numerous safety functions protect the HDS trailer against damage in the case of an error. Integrated frost protection mode to protect all components in cold exterior temperatures.