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    High-End HD Trigger Gun | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with yellow accents, isolated on a white background.

    High-End HD Trigger Gun

    Part number: 4.118-011.0

    Robust, durable high-end spray gun for use in the food industry and industry. Very low pressure loss - even with water volumes up to 2500 l/h.
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