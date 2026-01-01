☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on both ends, set against a plain white background.

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-041.0

    Impressive values and basic equipment: 10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 10) developed for pressures up to 220 bar.
    Make an enquiry