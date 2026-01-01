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    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 300 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on both ends, featuring yellow text on black rubber.

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 300 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-056.0

    High-pressure hose (DN 6) equipped with ANTI!Twist and the new EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. For pressures up to 300 bar. 10 m long.
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