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    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with connectors on both ends, placed on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Part number: 6.390-023.0

    Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.
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