High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.391-849.0High-pressure hose for water volumes greater than 1,800 l / h. With union on both sides. 2x M 22 x 1.5 with anti-kink protection.
ID ( )
12
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
210
Length (m)
15
Connecting Thread
2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com