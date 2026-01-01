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    High-pressure hose, 20 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with yellow and black stripes, featuring a yellow connector and metal fitting.

    High-pressure hose, 20 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Part number: 6.110-011.0

    High-pressure hose with AVS hose reel connection and EASY!Lock hand screw connection.
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