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    High-pressure hose, 30 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 30 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-014.0

    Comfortable length (30 m) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (DN 8) with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 315 bar.
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