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    High-pressure hose, 40 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 40 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-045.0

    40 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock system for the time-saving manual screw connection (both sides). Nominal size (DN) 10, working pressure up to 220 bar.
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