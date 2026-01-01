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    High-pressure hose Classic, 10 m, ID 10, 250 bar x , EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Classic, 10 m, ID 10, 250 bar x , EASY!Lock

    Part number: 4.119-004.0

    High pressure hose with convenient EASY!Lock manual fitting from the Classic series by Kärcher. Also suitable for hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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